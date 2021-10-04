Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.16. 135,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,831,826. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

