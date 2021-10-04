AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

