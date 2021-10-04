Boston Partners Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $542,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.55. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.02 and a 1 year high of $279.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

