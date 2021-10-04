Shelton Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

NYSE LLY opened at $229.59 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average of $221.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,132 shares of company stock valued at $207,594,548. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

