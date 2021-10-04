Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dover were worth $681,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $157.08. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average of $155.19.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

