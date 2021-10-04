International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 125,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,024. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

