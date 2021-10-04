Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.70. 488,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,317,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $261.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

