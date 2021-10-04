Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $100.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.