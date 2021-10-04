AGF Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 74.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 668.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.50 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

