Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

