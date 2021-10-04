Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.57). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The business had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 548,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,585,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

