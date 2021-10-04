Vidulum (VDL) One Day Volume Hits $582.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $506,973.56 and approximately $582.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 134.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004595 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

