Smooth Love Potion Trading Up 23.5% Over Last Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $185.44 million and $1.89 billion worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

