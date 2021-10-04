$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. Leslie’s posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. 2,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

