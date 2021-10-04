ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Up 9.7% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $123,697.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.28 or 1.00055209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00079281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.06 or 0.00578313 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

