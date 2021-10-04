Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stake Cut by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP cut its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,363 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Invitae were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

