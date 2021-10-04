Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 93,211 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,567. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

