Private Advisor Group LLC Has $35.55 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $35,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VYM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.19. 12,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.