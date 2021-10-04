Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $75,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $50.91. 10,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

