Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 15,017 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 83,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 44,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $3.89 on Monday, hitting $226.57. The stock had a trading volume of 77,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $441.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.