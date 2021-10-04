Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $84,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $354.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.59 and a 52-week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.