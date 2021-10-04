ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.00

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 5076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $474,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 8.9% in the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

