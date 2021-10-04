Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.25

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 33 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

