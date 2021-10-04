AGF Investments LLC Takes $612,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

DGX stock opened at $143.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

