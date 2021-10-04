Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Update

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 511,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 915,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.20. 7,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $191.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 344,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,126,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,438,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 149,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth $2,474,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.