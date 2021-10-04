Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

