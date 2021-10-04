Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,167 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,246,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 62.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 179,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 150,967 shares during the last quarter.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NML opened at $5.01 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

