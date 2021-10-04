Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 122 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $109.76 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

