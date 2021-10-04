Private Advisor Group LLC Has $155.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $155,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.