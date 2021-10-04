Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 279,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $229.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average of $221.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

