Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $272,000 Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lazard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.68 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.