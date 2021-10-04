Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Position Lifted by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 3.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 2.07% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $27.42 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28.

