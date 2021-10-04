Arlington Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October comprises about 1.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of DBOC stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

