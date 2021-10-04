WS Management Lllp Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $615.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $558.17 and a 200-day moving average of $530.70. The stock has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

