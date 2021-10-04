WS Management Lllp Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

WS Management Lllp trimmed its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749,307 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt comprises 2.9% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 2.11% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $29,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $14,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,700,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 1,369,600 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%. The firm had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

