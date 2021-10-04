Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $106,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $199.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $135.11 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

