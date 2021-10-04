Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 17,000 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

