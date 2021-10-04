Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $199.93 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,654 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of LKQ worth $199,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,231,000 after buying an additional 1,119,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

