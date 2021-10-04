Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Target Price at $400.79

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.79.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CRL opened at $416.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,712,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

