Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,614 shares of company stock worth $5,001,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $86.38 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

