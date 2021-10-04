Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Air Canada stock opened at C$24.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

