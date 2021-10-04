AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $350.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

