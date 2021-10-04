Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 3,301 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

LW stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

