Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 9,974.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 73.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 188.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 210.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

