Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $42.07 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Exponent were worth $42,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Exponent by 41.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Exponent by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Exponent by 25.0% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 98,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $114.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

