Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 10,601 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.61% of Monro worth $34,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $10,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.