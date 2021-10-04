Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Qualys were worth $57,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Qualys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $111.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

