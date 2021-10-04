Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 10,677 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.04% of Dorman Products worth $67,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $95.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

