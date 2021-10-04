Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 8,448 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,712 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $49,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $380,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214,385 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

