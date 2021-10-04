Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $106,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $257.35 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.40.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

